MNPD Sgt. In People Magazine
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A police sergeant with the Metro Nashville Police department was featured as one of People Magazine's COVID-19 everyday heroes. 

Sgt. Scott Carter, a 22-year veteran of the MNPD, saw coworkers lose their homes during the March 3 tornado and two weeks later he transitioned into the city's COVID-19 response. 

“It’s our job to step up,” he said. “There’s still all your criminal activity, but I think there’s a need for the public to be reassured and see the police prepared to help them."

Carter, a married man, finds himself spending more time on patrol just listening. 

“People come up and say, ‘I haven’t seen my grandkids,’ or they can’t go to the hospital to visit their loved ones,” he said. “So if there’s a role now, it’s to be more empathetic to what people are going through. A lot of times people don’t tell police ‘Thank you’ – they just don’t. But people walk up to me now if I’m getting gas and say they appreciate everything I’m doing. There’s always been an internal moral compass that points me in the direction to help people during their times of need. I couldn’t imagine doing anything else."

