NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a female housekeeper inside a room at a hotel.
Police say on June 13, the victim was making the bed inside a room at the Extended Stay in the 2500 block of Elm Hill Pike. The suspect then walked into the room and pushed the victim onto the bed where she began to struggle, kick and scream. As another man came into the room, the suspect ran off.
A witness took photos of the suspect on a cellphone.
Another woman who had rented the room then approached the suspect and the second man and told them to get into a black Chevrolet Traverse; they drove off together.
Police are still trying to locate the woman and the second man as well.
The man who tried to rape the woman has light brown hair and tattoos above his left eyebrow and on his neck, left arm and both hands. He stands about 5-feet, 6-inches tall.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the MNPD Sex Crimes Unit at 615-862-7540 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
