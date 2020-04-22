Mapco Robber
Courtesy: MNPD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police is asking for the public's help in finding an armed robber who robbed three convenience stores this month. 

Police say the most recent robbery happened at a MAPCO store on Neely's Bend Road at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

In that robbery, the man walked around the counter and demanded the clerk to open the register. The robber then took the money and ran. He was wearing a face mask, a dark plaid hoodie and red shoes. 

Twice Daily Robber

On April 16, the robber, dressed in the same outfit, robbed the Twice Daily store on Hickory Hills Drive at gunpoint, successfully demanding money. 

He did the same thing on April 15 at the MAPCO on Linbar Drive. 

The robber stands 6-feet, 2-inches tall.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. 

If you have information on this case or other cases,
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
 

