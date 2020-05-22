NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who raped a woman at gunpoint outside her apartment.
Police say at around 3:15 a.m. the woman parked her car in a gated area at her apartment, located in the 1500 block of Rosa Parks Blvd. As she walked up a stairwell toward her apartment, the suspect grabbed her from behind, told her he had a gun and would kill her.
The suspect then forced the woman back into her car where she was sexually assaulted. The suspect is described as a man in his 20's with shorty, "spikey" hair (possibly twists) and distinctive tattoos of small symbols near both of his eyes. He also has a tattoo on the back of one of his hands.
He appears to be under six feet tall. At the time of the incident, we was wearing a red shirt with white print on the front, dark shorts and pastel rubber sandals.
Anyone who knows of a man fitting the above description or who may live in the area where the rape happened is asked to immediately call the Sex Crimes Unit of the MNPD at 615-862-7540, or Crime Stoppers.
Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
