NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for a man who burglarized two vehicles outside a home on Ermac Drive in Hermitage.
Police say at around 6:15 a.m., the suspect took tools from a van and then took a portable air compressor from a car. Both vehicles were unlocked.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect should contact Crime Stoppers or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
MNPD's continuing PARK SMART campaign strongly urges people to lock their car doors and secure any valuables.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.