NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for a man who robbed another man at gunpoint on Nolensville Pike Friday morning.
Police say the victim walked out of the Circle K in the 2200 block of Nolensville Pike at around 5:10 a.m. when the suspect approached him, demanding his car keys and wallet.
The victim complied and the gunman drove off in the victim's 2006 Hummer H3 with Mississippi tag MIA6576.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the attached surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers or click here to submit a mobile tip.
Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
