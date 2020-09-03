  • Courtesy: MNPD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for two men who carjacked a 27-year-old man Tuesday night.

Police say the victim was sitting in his 2013 Honda Civic outside an apartment on Summercrest Blvd in Antioch. The car was recovered Wednesday afternoon in Murfreesboro.

The victim told police the suspects approached his car both armed with pistols and flashlights. They demanded he surrender his car and he complied. 

Surveillance video shows the two suspects walking through the apartment complex and rush a car, only to walk on when they found the doors to be locked.

Anyone who recognizes the carjackers from the surveillance video is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twitter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.