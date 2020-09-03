NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for two men who carjacked a 27-year-old man Tuesday night.
Police say the victim was sitting in his 2013 Honda Civic outside an apartment on Summercrest Blvd in Antioch. The car was recovered Wednesday afternoon in Murfreesboro.
The victim told police the suspects approached his car both armed with pistols and flashlights. They demanded he surrender his car and he complied.
Surveillance video shows the two suspects walking through the apartment complex and rush a car, only to walk on when they found the doors to be locked.
Anyone who recognizes the carjackers from the surveillance video is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
