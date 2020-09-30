NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are asking for the public's help in finding three brothers who ran away late Tuesday night from the Department of Children's Services office on James Robertson Parkway.
Detectives worked overnight Tuesday and will do so Wednesday to try and find the missing boys. They have been identified as the Pirtle brothers, Danny, 6, Jakari, 11, and Darrian, 13. Police say they possibly reunited with their older brother Dominic Pirtle, 15.
The brothers are known to frequent the areas around Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd. and Buchanan Street.
Anyone who sees them or knows of their whereabouts should call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.
