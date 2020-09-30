Danny Pirtle

Danny Pirtle 

 Courtesy: MNPD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are asking for the public's help in finding three brothers who ran away late Tuesday night from the Department of Children's Services office on James Robertson Parkway. 

Detectives worked overnight Tuesday and will do so Wednesday to try and find the missing boys. They have been identified as the Pirtle brothers, Danny, 6, Jakari, 11, and Darrian, 13. Police say they possibly reunited with their older brother Dominic Pirtle, 15. 

Jakari Pirtle

Jakari Pirtle 
Darrian Pirtle

Darrian Pirtle 

The brothers are known to frequent the areas around Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd. and Buchanan Street.        

Anyone who sees them or knows of their whereabouts should call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twitter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.