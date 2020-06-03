NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for two people who tried to set a MNPD car on fire during Saturday's protests.
Police say a man tried to set the car on fire outside the Central Precinct after the woman in a tie-dye shirt smashed out the rear windshield.
Who are these people? The man attempted to set a police car on fire Saturday outside the Central Precinct after the woman in the tie-dye shirt broke out the rear windshield. Know them? Please call 615-742-7463 anonymously. Reward Offered. pic.twitter.com/jV7s0lJ4k5— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 4, 2020
Anyone who knows or recognizes them should call Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
