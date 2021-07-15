NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is on the scene of a shooting incident on Delta Ave.
Police tell News4 that one man has been shot in the torso, although the condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
The victim was taken from the scene to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Police added they are looking for a male suspect.
Tune in with News4 for updates.
