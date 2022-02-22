NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police reminded Nashvillians about the importance of locking their vehicle doors Tuesday due to the spike in gun thefts in 2022.
MNPD said so far in 2022, 259 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Nashville and that 70% of the firearms reported stolen were taken from cars.
Authorities added that 33 guns were stolen from cars and trucks during the week of Valentine's Day. One of the 33 stolen guns was taken from a vehicle parked outside a South Nashville residence off Bell Road, according to police.
The homeowner told police when he spotted two male suspects trying car door handles and shining a flashlight into his neighbors' vehicles, he yelled out the door for the suspects to leave. MNPD officials said they fired shots at him; however, the homeowner received no injuries. Officials added that the suspects fled following the incident.
MNPD said a review of that week's stolen vehicle reports in Nashville shows that 69% of the automobiles taken (43 of 62) were easy targets because the keys were left inside or made available to thieves.
Officials added that four of the 43 vehicles stolen were left running without the driver present.
