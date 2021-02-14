NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police reported to 230 property damage crashes and 40 injury crashes between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday due to inclement weather.
MNPD is strongly discouraging travel as road conditions continue to decline as the night goes on.
At this time, the department is holding officers over by 2 hours of their regular shifts until Wednesday to assist with answering calls.
Should there be a large volume of property damage crashes without injury, motorists will be encouraged to move their vehicles from the roadway and complete Tennessee’s Owner-Driver Report. Click here to get the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.