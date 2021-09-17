NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - So far this school, Metro Police said students brought six guns to Metro Nashville Schools this year.

Three were confiscated one week alone, two on the same day, and the youngest was seven years old. News4 investigated why this trend keeps occurring since Metro Schools went back to the classroom last month.

This year, the administration confiscated two guns from Whites Creek High School. Metro Nashville Public Schools says they blame Governor Lee’s permitless carry law he signed into law this year for the growing trend.

“As parents, we should try a little hard to be more invested in our children, to pay a little more attention because it’s so easy for a small thing to fall through the cracks,” MNPS mother Portia Dowdy said.

SRO finds loaded gun in student's backpack at Whites Creek High School Resource Officers at Whites Creek High School arrested a 17-year-old 11th grader for carrying a loaded gun, Metro Police said Wednesday.

“My first thought, when I saw it myself, was oh my God,” Nashville Peacemakers Founder Clemmie Greenlee said. “Here we go again. No one’s listening.”

Greenlee said she believes kids mental health suffered when they went back to in-person school after a year of virtual learning. She added students need counseling.

“I feel schools should have at least a month of people in there, like a mental co-op of people,” Greenlee suggested.

News4 reached out to MNPS and asked how they plan to address guns in schools. MNPS Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle provided a statement.

Pull Quote “We continue to work closely with the Metro Nashville Police Department, Davidson County Juvenile Court, and others on ways to keep guns out of schools before they have a chance to come in, though the introduction of permitless carry laws in our state has made that task more difficult. Although we never want a gun coming through school doors, we’re pleased when staff members and even fellow students stay alert, do the right thing and report the presence of any weapon on campus before the situation can turn tragic. We encourage all gun owners to keep their guns and ammunition properly stored, locked and away from the hands of children.” – Dr. Adrienne Battle

Greenlee said she doesn’t blame the schools for the six guns confiscated this year. Still, she also blames Governor Lee for the permitless carry law he passed earlier this year.

Greenlee said in her eyes, six guns this school year is a small number.

“That’s only what got caught,” Greenlee said. “There were more guns in that school that day.”

MNPD charged an 18-year-old with carrying a gun on school grounds.