Jamario Schields
MNPD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has an arrest warrant out for a shooting that occurred in an apartment at 1901 Dickerson Pike on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the investigation has revealed that Schields and another man came to the apartment to buy drugs from Harris. During an altercation that broke out during a transaction and Harris was fatally shot. 

According to police, efforts are being made to identify the man who was accompanying Schields.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Schields or knows his location to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

