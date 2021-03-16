NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake announced on Tuesday the promotion of four Sergeants to the rank of Lieutenant and six officers to the rank of Sergeant.
Those being promoted to Lieutenant are:
- Raymond Jones, a 13-year MNPD veteran who will lead the evening shift at the Central Precinct. Jones formerly worked in the Office of the Chief. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Tennessee State University.
- Keith McNamara, a 12-year MNPD veteran who will lead the evening shift at the West Precinct. McNamara formerly worked in the Warrants Division.
- Jason Picanzo, an 11-year MNPD veteran who will lead the Central Precinct’s overnight shift. Picanzo formerly worked at the West Precinct. He holds an Associate’s Degree from Nashville State Community College.
- Michael Warren, a 13-year MNPD veteran who will lead the Property Crimes component of the Criminal Investigations Division. Warren formerly worked in the Fraud Unit. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Union University.
Those being promoted to Sergeant are:
- Robert Erickson, a 6-year MNPD veteran who will now be a supervisor on the North Precinct’s evening shift. Erickson formerly worked at the South Precinct. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Memphis.
- Eric Funk, a 9-year MNPD veteran who will now be a supervisor on the East Precinct’s evening shift. Funk formerly worked in the Warrants Division. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Ball State University.
- Ernest Jones, a 10-year MNPD veteran who will now be a supervisor on the North Precinct’s day shift. Jones formerly was a detective at the Madison Precinct. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Tennessee Tech University.
- Jason Murrell, an 8-year MNPD veteran who will now be a supervisor on the Madison Precinct’s day shift. Murrell formerly was a detective at the North Precinct.
- David Smith, a 6-year MNPD veteran who will now be a supervisor on the Central Precinct’s evening shift. Smith formerly worked at the South Precinct. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from MTSU.
- Kyle Williams, a 9-year MNPD veteran who will now be a supervisor on the Madison Precinct’s evening shift. Williams formerly worked as a homicide detective. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from MTSU.
These promotions went into effect Tuesday afternoon.
