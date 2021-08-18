NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department announced one of its probation officers has been dismissed after he was arrested for a DUI charge.
MNPD said probation officer Jerram Plastow was arrested in Mt. Juliet while off-duty. According to police, Plastow attempted to leave the scene after causing property damage in which his pickup hit another vehicle's side mirror.
MNPD added that Platow had recently graduated from the MNPD academy in March and was still in the process of field training.
