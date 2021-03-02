NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As part of their commitment to keeping up professionalism and law enforcement excellence, Metro Nashville Police Department will be virtually hosting assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.
During this meeting, MNPD will be evaluated on their policies and procedures, management, operations and support services.
The department is seeking to maintain its accredited status, which was first bestowed in July 1994, and renewed in 1999, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2017.
“For more than a quarter century, our police department has committed itself to ensuring that our overall operations and procedures evolve to meet CALEA’s model standards for law enforcement,” Chief John Drake said. “Our community should expect no less than a department dedicated to a high level of professionalism among all employees as we work to make Nashville a safer place and improve quality of life for all residents.”
The two-member assessment team will begin its work on Monday, March 8th . As part of the on-site assessment, members of the community, as well as police department employees, are invited to offer comments on police department services and performance at a virtual public information session scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on March 8th.
If you would like to sign up to attend the meeting, you can do so before noon on Friday, March 5, by clicking here.
Comments are limited to 5 minutes and must address the MNPD’s ability to comply with CALEA standards.
Members of the community unable to virtually attend the WebEx session are invited to offer comments by calling 615-862-4139 on Tuesday, March 9th, between 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Persons wishing to offer written comments about the MNPD’s ability to meet the standards for reaccreditation are requested to write: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., 13575 Heathcoat Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia, 20155 or email: calea@calea.org.
Assessment team members assigned to review the MNPD are:
- Deputy Chief William Dean of the Virginia Beach Police Department
- Chief Don Scott (retired) Greensboro, North Carolina Police Department.
