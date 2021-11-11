NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the face Thursday morning.
Police say that just before 2:30 a.m. a vehicle at a gas station at the corner of Peabody Street and Hermitage Avenue was backing up and struck another vehicle that was pumping gas.
The driver then attempted to drive away from the scene after hitting the parked car.
The man pumping gas then pulled out a handgun and began shooting at the vehicle as it drove away, striking the passenger in the face with one bullet.
The victim was dropped off at a nearby fire station. Both drivers are still on the loose Thursday.
