Gas station shooting scene 111121

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the face Thursday morning.

Police say that just before 2:30 a.m. a vehicle at a gas station at the corner of Peabody Street and Hermitage Avenue was backing up and struck another vehicle that was pumping gas.

The driver then attempted to drive away from the scene after hitting the parked car.

The man pumping gas then pulled out a handgun and began shooting at the vehicle as it drove away, striking the passenger in the face with one bullet.

The victim was dropped off at a nearby fire station. Both drivers are still on the loose Thursday.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.