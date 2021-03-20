NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on I-24 early this morning.
Metro Police say the pedestrian, who they have not yet identified, was standing in the right lane of the interstate around 1:40 a.m. when he was hit by a car that was merging onto the exit ramp for Haywood Lane.
According to investigators, witnesses reported seeing him standing in the roadway with his back to traffic and his head looking up.
The driver of the car is not facing charges.
