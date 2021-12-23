MNPD partners with Mookie Betts

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Dodgers' right fielder and Nashville native Mookie Betts partnered with Metro Nashville Police to celebrate the holidays with 10 families in the Napier-Sudekum community.

Officers delivered wrapped presents to families in their best Christmas pajamas Thursday morning. 

Betts also participated in purchasing groceries for shoppers at a local supermarket as well as pizza for the front-line workers in the store at the height of the pandemic in Nashville.

MNPD partners with Mookie Betts

1 of 4

Betts was not able to attend the event in person on Thursday. However, he was able to watch virtually from Los Angeles.

“From the bottom of my heart, I can’t say how much I appreciate all you [are] doing for those less fortunate than you and remembering your hometown,” MNPD Chief John Drake said to Betts via Facetime posted on the MNPD Twitter.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.