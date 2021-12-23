NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Dodgers' right fielder and Nashville native Mookie Betts partnered with Metro Nashville Police to celebrate the holidays with 10 families in the Napier-Sudekum community.
Officers delivered wrapped presents to families in their best Christmas pajamas Thursday morning.
Betts also participated in purchasing groceries for shoppers at a local supermarket as well as pizza for the front-line workers in the store at the height of the pandemic in Nashville.
Betts was not able to attend the event in person on Thursday. However, he was able to watch virtually from Los Angeles.
Chief Drake had a moment to thank @mookiebetts for remembering his hometown. pic.twitter.com/QqnVbZnH0T— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 23, 2021
“From the bottom of my heart, I can’t say how much I appreciate all you [are] doing for those less fortunate than you and remembering your hometown,” MNPD Chief John Drake said to Betts via Facetime posted on the MNPD Twitter.
(0) comments
