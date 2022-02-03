NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place late Thursday night.
According to police, a man was stabbed to death in the hallway of an apartment complex on Richard Road in Antioch.
No arrests have been made in connection to this incident.
This is an ongoing investigation and we will update the story as we receive more information.
