NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Officials reported one individual in critical condition after being shot whilst heading to his car Monday morning.
Authorities said a man getting his day started this morning was shot multiple times in his car around 5:30 a.m.
34-year-old Jamonta Osborne’s brother said Osborne was either on his way to the gym or on his way to work as a furniture mover and has no idea why someone would shoot him.
"Why would someone shoot my brother," Osborne's brother, Paul Campbell, asked. "He don’t do nothing but go to work.”
Campbell said today has been a rollercoaster. "Sad, angry, mad, pissed off," Campbell said.
This comes after his brother, 34-year-old Jamonta Osborne, was shot multiple times in his outside their home on Dempsey Drive early Monday morning. "I am going to say it was random, Campbell said. "I don’t know why he would be targeted.”
Campbell said he was awoken abruptly Monday morning as he said Osborne called him from inside the car. "He said that somebody had shot him," Campbell said.
Metro Police said it appears someone drove by and fired, striking the victim multiple times. The brothers' next door neighbor, Zach White, said he woke up to the sound of at least eight gunshots. White said he looked outside and took a photo of the car he said was at the scene.
“We saw the SUV pull forward in front of the victims car," White said. "Two figures got out, ran around to the passengers side and then we heard a single gunshot after that. When my wife looked back out the window again, they were gone and driving off.”
Campbell said the three other cars in their driveway were also riddled with bullets. He said it doesn't make sense. "Why," Campbell asked. "We work. Everybody works."
Police said at this point, it’s unclear how many people may be involved or what motive there may be.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story with the latest information as we receive it.
