NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are at the scene of a fatal crash in Antioch on Wednesday morning.

Police said two children were ejected from a vehicle that crashed on Bell Road, near Hickory Hollow Parkway. One of those children has died, police and the father was also injured in the crash.

Police on the scene said it appears children were not wearing seatbelts and speed was a factor.

MNPD's fatal crash team is investigating, and News4 will update as more information is made available.