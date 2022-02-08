NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In response to the several highway shootings over the past few weeks, Metro Nashville Police announced Tuesday the creation of a new patrol unit.

MNPD's new patrol, called "the Aggressive Driving Unit," will consist of four officers (two officers per shift) patrolling Interstate 24. These officers' preliminary response addresses road rage and aggressive drivers from county line to county line.

Officials also said that this would help officers identify if the shootings on I-24 are in-response to road rage or just random.

This response comes after several shootings took place on I-24, such as one where a driver shot a mother and her daughters while driving on the eastbound side of the highway between the Hickory Hollow and Old Hickory Boulevard exits.

The patrol will take place from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. MNPD officials said this patrol would occur as the Traffic Division Captain continues to work with other supporting services departments and precincts along the I-24 corridor to develop a more established response plan.