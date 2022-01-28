NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police released images Friday of the object the man killed in the officer-involved shooting on Thursday afternoon was holding.

Police said the photo shows a cylindrical object that was held by Landon Eastep, 37, when he was shot by six Metro Police officers, two Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and an off-duty Mount Juliet Police officer on I-65.

Bodycam footage released in deadly officer-involved shooting on I-65 A man walking on Interstate 65 in Crieve Hall died after an officer-involved shooting on Thursday Afternoon, Metro Police said.

The picture shows a round cylindrical object that was in Eastep hands before officers shot him on I-65.

Late Thursday night, Metro Police released bodycam footage of the incident from two of their six officers that fired their weapons. It is unclear if the THP troopers were wearing bodycams at the time of the shooting. The Mount Juliet officer was off-duty at the time and was not wearing a body camera.

Officials are still investigating the Thursday incident.

The NAACP will be joining Eastep's family at a press conference at the Davidson County Courthouse at 5 p.m. Friday.

This incident is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive information.