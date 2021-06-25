NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Today, 12 officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department joined in the search for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells from Hawkins County.

Members a part of MNPD's Urban Search and Rescue team arrived in Hawkins County Friday morning. They join the list of more than 80 agencies that have helped in the search for the young girl who disappeared on June 15.

MNPD officers are helping at the request of TBI that they provide their expertise.

Anyone with information about Summer Wells is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121.