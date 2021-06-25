NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Today, 12 officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department joined in the search for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells from Hawkins County.
Members a part of MNPD's Urban Search and Rescue team arrived in Hawkins County Friday morning. They join the list of more than 80 agencies that have helped in the search for the young girl who disappeared on June 15.
12 members of the MNPD'S Urban Search & Rescue team arrived this morning in Hawkins County to join in the search for 5 yr old Summer Wells, who was reported missing on June 15. MNPD officers are assisting at the request of the TBI. Have info about Summer? 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/te8gvWhE5T— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 25, 2021
MNPD officers are helping at the request of TBI that they provide their expertise.
Anyone with information about Summer Wells is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121.
It has been over a week since 5-year-old Summer Wells went missing from her home in Hawkins County, Tennessee. On Thursday afternoon, TBI gave an update on their Amber Alert search efforts.
