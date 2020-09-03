NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Police officer is in custody after surrendering on a Grand Jury indictment charging him with raping and sexual battery.
Police say officer Jeremy Arrington raped and committed sexual battery against a woman who was visiting him off-duty at his apartment on Bell Road on April 6.
The 25-year-old woman reported the assault the following month on May 12, opening a criminal investigation for MNPD's sex crimes unit and an administrative investigation by the Office of Professional Accountability.
Arrington, 26, who was assigned to the midnight shift with the Central Precinct, was put on desk duty as the investigations progressed.
A sex crimes detective appeared appeared before the Davidson County Grand Jury Thursday morning, resulting in the sealed indictment.
Arrington's bond has been set at $25,000. The administrative investigation remains open.
Arrington graduated from the police academy in December 2017.
