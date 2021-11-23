Metro Police Logo

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An officer with Metro Nashville Police Department was not injured after being punched in the face by a suspect in a downtown parking garage.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers were dispatched to 1200 Broadway where they were told a man, later identified as Michael Rap, 42, was damaging vehicles with a wooden 2x4.

When officers arrives, Rap no longer had possession of the 2x4, but was seen by the two officers attempting to steal a vehicle.

When officers attempted to place Rap in custody, Rap began fighting the officers, punching one of them in the mouth.

The officer was able to use the taser to stop Rap and place him in police custody.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.