NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An officer with Metro Nashville Police Department was not injured after being punched in the face by a suspect in a downtown parking garage.
According to an arrest affidavit, officers were dispatched to 1200 Broadway where they were told a man, later identified as Michael Rap, 42, was damaging vehicles with a wooden 2x4.
When officers arrives, Rap no longer had possession of the 2x4, but was seen by the two officers attempting to steal a vehicle.
When officers attempted to place Rap in custody, Rap began fighting the officers, punching one of them in the mouth.
The officer was able to use the taser to stop Rap and place him in police custody.
