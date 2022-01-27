Metro Police have confirmed that a deadly officer-involved shooting investigation shut down both sides of Interstate 65 in Crieve Hall on Thursday Afternoon.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigates the shooting on I-65 near Harding Place, south of Harding Place in Davidson County. Metro Police officers, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, and an off-duty Mt Juliet officer fatally shot an unidentified 37-yr-old man who had been walking along the I-65.
Investigation underway on I-65 near Harding Pl after MNPD officers,THP troopers & an off-duty Mt Juliet officer fatally shot a 37-yr-old man who had been walking along the Interstate. 2 southbound lanes of I-65 are open. Northbound lanes remain closed beginning at OHB.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 27, 2022
Due to the investigation, both the southbound and northbound sides of Interstate 65 are closed at Exit 78. TDOT officials said traffic would be diverted off the interstate at Old Hickory Blvd. To avoid congestion, click here.
I-65S is CLOSED at Exit 78: SR 255/Harding Place in Davidson Co. due to a police investigation. You'll want to find another route. pic.twitter.com/D1H5aalgB6— Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) January 27, 2022
Around 3:45 p.m., two southbound lanes reopened according to TDOT however, the northbound lanes will remain closed starting at Old Hickory Blvd.
This incident is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive information.
