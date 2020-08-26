JOELTON, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have been called to the scene of a fatal officer-involved crash in Joelton.
Police say the crash happened near the intersection of Clarksville Pike and Bear Hollow Road. Details are limited, but police told News4 one person has died and at least three others have been injured.
Police did say the person who died is not the officer.
News4 has a crew at the scene and will update this story with new information as it becomes available.
