NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Police Officer sustained minor injuries after he was involved in a crash Friday morning.
Police tell News4 at the scene that an officer in an unmarked police car was hit by a truck pulling lawn supplies Friday morning around 3:15 a.m.
The crash occurred at Harding Place and Trousdale Drive. Harding Place is closed in the area for investigation.
News4 is working to gather more information at the scene this morning.
