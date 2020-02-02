MADISON, TN (WSMV) – The Metro Nashville Police Department and Madison community honored Officer Eric Mumaw on the three-year anniversary of his death in the line of duty.
A ceremony was held Sunday morning at Peeler Park where a plaque/memorial honoring Officer Mumaw for his 18 years of service was dedicated in his memory.
Today we remember Officer Eric Mumaw, an 18-year MNPD veteran who drowned 3 years ago this morning while trying to save a suicidal woman on a boat ramp in Madison's Peeler Park. A lasting memorial to Eric was dedicated in a ceremony at 8 a.m. pic.twitter.com/CCSuKidq0x
On Feb. 2nd. 2017, Officer Mumaw drowned as he tried to rescue a suicidal woman at the boat ramp at Peeler Park. The woman, later identified as Juli Glisson, was threatening to drive her car into the Cumberland River. Officer Mumaw slipped and fell into the freezing water where he drowned. The woman, however, survived.
Glisson was intoxicated and admitted to officers she drank around seven or eight beers that night. She is currently serving a 12-year sentence for vehicular homicide by intoxication.
A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!
