MADISON, TN (WSMV) – The Metro Nashville Police Department and Madison community honored Officer Eric Mumaw on the three-year anniversary of his death in the line of duty.

A ceremony was held Sunday morning at Peeler Park where a plaque/memorial honoring Officer Mumaw for his 18 years of service was dedicated in his memory.

On Feb. 2nd. 2017, Officer Mumaw drowned as he tried to rescue a suicidal woman at the boat ramp at Peeler Park. The woman, later identified as Juli Glisson, was threatening to drive her car into the Cumberland River. Officer Mumaw slipped and fell into the freezing water where he drowned. The woman, however, survived.

Glisson was intoxicated and admitted to officers she drank around seven or eight beers that night. She is currently serving a 12-year sentence for vehicular homicide by intoxication.

