NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police Chief John Drake announced Friday afternoon that the Metro Nashville Police Department has decommissioned one of the officers involved in the I-65 shooting Thursday.
Chief Drake said in his statement that Officer Brian Murphy, a 25-year MNPD veteran, has been decommissioned (loss of police authority) pending a review and the investigation of his actions at the scene on Thursday.
Murphy has been identified as the individual who fired the final two shots from a rifle in the I-65 incident.
Thursday afternoon, officers shot and killed Landon Eastep, 37, when he reportedly pulled a boxcutter on a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper on the shoulder of the interstate.
A man walking on Interstate 65 in Crieve Hall died after an officer-involved shooting on Thursday Afternoon, Metro Police said.
“While the TBI conducts its investigation of the shooting on behalf of the District Attorney, I have directed that our Training Academy staff thoroughly examine how our officers positioned themselves in this multi-agency response and as well review the tactics and procedures used in relation to those that we teach,” Chief Drake said. “This department regularly reviews critical incidents, and the work on this one has begun. I am saddened by any loss of life, and I send my condolences to the Eastep family”
MNPD said the other five officer that fired have been moved to routine administrative assignment at this early stage of the investigation. The officers that fired are Officer Justin Pinkelton, a 25-year MNPD veteran, Officer Sean Williams, a 17-year MNPD veteran, Officer Edin Plancic, a six-year MNPD veteran, and Officer James Kidd, who joined the department last February.
Officers are still investigating the scene but have directed the MNPD Training Academy to begin an immediate review of the response to the multi-agency incident on I-65, as well as the tactics and procedures used by MNPD personnel.
