HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has decommissioned one of its officers following his arrest in Hendersonville Saturday night for domestic assault.
Police say MNPD alerted Hendersonville authorities that officer Matthew Cammarn's wife reported to Metro Police that he body checked and pushed her during a heated argument at their home in Sumner County.
Metro Police have collected Cammarn's police equipment and will be conducting a parallel administrative investigation.
Cammarn, 31, has been with MNPD for seven years and was assigned to the East Precinct.
