NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have announced registration is now open for the MNPD's Free Driver Awareness Class.
The class is for high school aged teens and will be held Saturday, Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The course will be held in the community room of MNPD's South Precinct located at 5101 Harding Place.
The course is open to all high school aged teens, regardless of county of residency. Metro Police officers teach the class and the class does not offer behind the wheel training. The class focuses on impaired driving, distracted driving and overall traffic safety.
Anyone interested is signing up for the class can do so by clicking here.
