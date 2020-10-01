NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police Chief John Drake and Nashville State Community College President Dr. Shanna L. Jackson announced a unique local partnership called “Educating the Blue.”
The partnership looks to open up opportunities to an MNPD career path for NSCC students and provide MNPD officers the chance to earn their Associate’s Degree in one year. Ideally, the partnership serves as a one-plus-one concept – one year of college classroom instruction and one year of MNPD Academy training.
NSCC will award 30 semester hours of credit (one year) toward an Associate’s Degree to students who choose to start a career in law enforcement with MNPD, successfully complete the five and a half month training curriculum and pass the exam.
Current police officers who don’t have college degrees can receive 30 semester hours of credit for completing the MNPD Academy and passing the exam. Then, they will work on the additional 30 hours required for an Associate’s Degree by taking a combination of online and in-person courses at NSCC.
“Our first priority in recruiting is to hire locally and to, whenever possible, partner with Tennessee colleges and universities,” Chief Drake said. “I am excited about this new arrangement with Nashville State Community College and look forward to exploring similar possibilities with other institutions of higher learning.”
“This partnership creates a clear career pathway for our students while providing current police officers a way to accelerate earning their Associate’s Degree,” said Dr. Jackson. “Nashville State is a workforce solution partner and I appreciate MNPD working with us on the endeavor, the Metro Council’s support, and the Dean of our Social and Behavioral Sciences, Brad Corcoran, for his diligent work to make this happen.”
“I am excited to provide Nashville State students with additional career options and to have this reciprocity agreement in place with MNPD, where their officers can receive an education that will allow them to learn new skills and earn a higher salary,” said Brad Corcoran.
The majority of MNPD officers have college degrees. Police applicants must have a degree or one of the following:
- Two years of active military duty
- Two years of prior experience as an active law enforcement officer
- Three years of responsible, full-time work experience
Officers who have Associate Degrees get a three percent salary supplement and those with Bachelor Degrees get a six percent salary supplement.
The Metro Council recently passed a resolution, sponsored by members Jennifer Gamble, Tonya Hancock, Sharon Hurt, Russ Pulley, Joy Styles, and Brett Withers, approving the reciprocity agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.