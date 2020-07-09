NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last December.
Police say 25-year-old Jaylon Woodson is wanted on a first degree murder indictment for last December's fatal shooting of 22-year-old Montae Gray. Gray was fatally shot just before noon on December 30 outside the Skyview apartment complex in West Nashville.
Police believe robbery was the motive.
Anyone who sees Woodson or has any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. A reward is also being offered.
Monolito Murphy, 19, who is named in the same indictment has been jailed since January 31 on aggravated robbery and felony heroin and gun possession charges.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
