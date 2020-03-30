ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Nashville PD are looking to question a man about a shooting early Monday that they say is already wanted on a domestic assault charge.
37-year-old James Mahoney is wanted for questioning regarding a fatal shooting early Monday morning, where 24-year-old Chrishaun Lash was confronting a man behind the wheel of a car on Autumn Drive in Antioch.
Police say Lash was shot in the neck, after what police say was a dispute between two women, one of whom was a female friend of the victim.
Witnesses told MNPD investigators that the woman had been assaulted by a woman on Autumn Drive during an argument over a man. Police say Lash and a number of others got into a car and drove to the area to confront the woman about the assault.
The group found the woman and a man sitting in a Chrysler 300 when the confrontation happened, resulting in the gunshot wound to the neck, which proved to be fatal.
If anyone knows where Mahoney may be, or have any information about the incident you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers:
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
