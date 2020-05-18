NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to find out why a man was shot multiple times near downtown Nashville overnight.
Officials tell us the shooting took place just after midnight on Carroll Street and University Court.
The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital by family members. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators are waiting to speak with the victim to get more information on what led to the shooting.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
