NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are trying to identify a man who robbed a Nashville bank Friday morning.
MNPD said in a tweet that a man robbed the ServisFirst Bank located at 1610 West End Ave. Officials said the man passed a robbery demand note to a teller and fled after receiving cash.
This man robbed ServisFirst Bank's 1610 West End Ave branch this morning. He passed a robbery demand note to a teller and fled after receiving cash. He is 6'2" tall & wore a toboggan hat, sunglasses, an orange vest & khaki pants. Have info about him? Pls call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/Jk2aNgy3Aw— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 11, 2022
Officials described the suspect as 6’2” tall and wore a toboggan hat, sunglasses, an orange vest, and khaki pants.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call (615)742-7463.
