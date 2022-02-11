Bank robbery suspect
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are trying to identify a man who robbed a Nashville bank Friday morning.

MNPD said in a tweet that a man robbed the ServisFirst Bank located at 1610 West End Ave. Officials said the man passed a robbery demand note to a teller and fled after receiving cash.

Officials described the suspect as 6’2” tall and wore a toboggan hat, sunglasses, an orange vest, and khaki pants.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call (615)742-7463.

