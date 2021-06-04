NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department said a male was found shot near the corner of Lafayette Street and Lewis Street near Chestnut Hill on Friday.
The victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition according to police.
Police added that the suspected shooter fled on foot. The suspect is believed to be a man in his 30s or 40s and is around 5'10" wearing a gray tank top.
Stay tuned with News4 for updates.
