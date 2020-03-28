NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 20-year-old has died after he was shot in an apparent targeted shooting Friday night near Fisk University.
Metro Police say Kendall Ostine was walking in the area of Herman and Blank Street around 6:15 p.m. when he was shot by the driver of a blue sedan.
The suspected driver reportedly got out of the vehicle and fired several more shots at Ostine before driving off, according to witnesses.
Ostine was found by officers on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
The motive remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on the gunman is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
