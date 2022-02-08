Bank robbery suspect
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police asked the public for assistance Tuesday in identifying a man who robbed a bank.

Officials said via Twitter they are looking for a man who robbed the Fifth Third Bank’s 525 Donelson Pk branch Tuesday at 3:50 p.m.

The tweet said the man verbally demanded money from a teller and then fled in a silver Toyota Camry driven by a woman.

The Hermitage Precinct and FBI are investigating this situation.

Anyone with information is asked to call (615)742-7463.

