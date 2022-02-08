NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police asked the public for assistance Tuesday in identifying a man who robbed a bank.
Officials said via Twitter they are looking for a man who robbed the Fifth Third Bank’s 525 Donelson Pk branch Tuesday at 3:50 p.m.
This man robbed Fifth Third Bank's 525 Donelson Pk branch at 3:50 this afternoon. He verbally demanded money from a teller & fled in a silver Toyota Camry being driven by a woman. Hermitage Precinct officers & FBI investigating. Know who the robber is? Pls call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/8chx4X0OpG— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 8, 2022
The tweet said the man verbally demanded money from a teller and then fled in a silver Toyota Camry driven by a woman.
The Hermitage Precinct and FBI are investigating this situation.
Anyone with information is asked to call (615)742-7463.
