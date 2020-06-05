NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested another person accused of damaging the Historic Courthouse and a Metro police car during Saturday's protests.
Police say 25-year-old Nicholas Barrett has been arrested and charged with aggravated riot and vandalism. Barrett allegedly used a skateboard to break windows.
He also threw a skateboard at a marked patrol car near the intersection of 2nd Ave. and Commerce Street, damaging the driver's side.
BREAKING: Detectives just arrested Nicholas Barrett, 25, on charges of agg. riot & vandalism for Sat's attack on the Historic Courthouse where he used a skateboard to break out windows & later threw a skateboard at a marked patrol car on 2nd/Commerce, damaging the driver's side. pic.twitter.com/02f7fjKe9V— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 5, 2020
