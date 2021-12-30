Metro Police logo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A home in Madison was the target of two separate shootings on Wednesday evening.

According to Metro Police, a home on Westchester Drive received a barrage of gunfire around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A 42-year-old man was struck in the leg as a result and transported to Skyline hospital for treatment on the non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

A woman was in the home at the time of the shooting, as well as another person in the adjoining unit. Both are unharmed, according to police.

The gunshots came from three black men in a grey sedan with tinted windows and temporary tags, police said.

Several hours later, the same house was shot at again.

Police said the second wave of gunshots occurred at 3:15 a.m. Thursday morning and officers found multiple cartridge casings in the yard and the bullet holes in the windows.

No injuries were reported from this second shooting and detectives continue to investigate both incidents.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.