NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A home in Madison was the target of two separate shootings on Wednesday evening.
According to Metro Police, a home on Westchester Drive received a barrage of gunfire around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A 42-year-old man was struck in the leg as a result and transported to Skyline hospital for treatment on the non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
A woman was in the home at the time of the shooting, as well as another person in the adjoining unit. Both are unharmed, according to police.
The gunshots came from three black men in a grey sedan with tinted windows and temporary tags, police said.
Several hours later, the same house was shot at again.
Police said the second wave of gunshots occurred at 3:15 a.m. Thursday morning and officers found multiple cartridge casings in the yard and the bullet holes in the windows.
No injuries were reported from this second shooting and detectives continue to investigate both incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.