NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville East Precinct detectives asked the public for help Friday to help identify suspects involved in auto burglaries at Shelby Park.
Authorities said they are working to identify several male suspects who took part in auto burglaries at Shelby Park after which stolen credit cards were then used to make purchases at the Kroger located at 3410 Gallatin Pike.
Officials said the most recent break-in occurred on Jan. 5th in the parking lot of the Shelby Bottoms Greenway where a purse was stolen and then another break-in on Dec. 28th in the lot near the baseball fields resulted in a wallet being stolen. Officers said in both cases, windows were broken out and a short time later, stolen credit cards were used by the suspects at the Kroger to buy gift cards and other items.
Detectives are actively investigating and pursing leads in these break-ins, which are often targeted crimes of opportunity authorities said. MNPD told drivers to consider Parking Smart and lock their automobile doors, secure any valuables – especially guns, and remove all keys.
MNPD asks that anyone who recognizes these suspects pictured above to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
