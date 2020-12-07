WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL. (WSMV) - Two Colorado men are behind bars after opening fire toward people on State Road 79 and 20 in Ebro, Florida.
Washington County Sheriff's Office received a call from a man around 12:36 a.m. stating he had been shot. Following this call, a woman called stating she had been shot at as well.
A 21-year-old male traveling eastbound on State Rd. 20 came to an abrupt stop when he realized a 2003 Jeep Cherokee was parked in the middle of the intersection.
Metro Police are looking into the path the two suspects, arrested and charged, took from Colorado to see if the timeline and path line up with the shooting of St. Thomas West nurse Caitlyn Kaufman on I-440 last week.
“As soon as that incident happened we were actually contacted by the police department down there," said Officer Dickerson with MNPD.
Dickerson added that they do not currently know the path taken, but are looking into it.
The driver of the Jeep Cherokee, 38-year-old Duane Lee Storey began firing rounds at the 28 ft. box truck.
A Chipley resident traveling North on State Rd. 79 observed the vehicle parked in the middle of the intersection. The driver turned around thinking the vehicle was broken down.
As he approached the intersection the suspect started shooting at him.
Both victims immediately started backing out of the line of fire.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office notified the Bay County Sheriff’s Office of the incident and provided them with the suspects’ vehicle description.
A Bay County deputy located the suspects’ vehicle traveling on Back Beach Rd. in Panama City Beach. The suspect fled from the Bay County deputies.
A short time later, deputies apprehended the shooting suspect along with his passenger, 41-year-old, Cody Sean Brelsford at the Port of Panama City. Deputies also recovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition, several firearms and ballistic vests inside the suspects’ vehicle.
Washington County deputies and EMS arrived on the scene to find the driver of the box truck with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was transported to a Bay County hospital where he underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. The driver of the other vehicle did not sustain any injuries.
Brelsford is also being held at Bay County Jail on charges of possession of narcotics equipment and trespassing.
Both suspects will face multiple felony charges in Washington County.
