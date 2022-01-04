NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have released photos showing who they believe rammed a cruiser early Tuesday morning on Arrowhead Drive. Officers were called to a condo parking lot on Arrowhead Drive for a suspicious car in the parking lot.
When officers approached the car, they noticed a person sleeping inside. When they awoke, they drove off in a stolen 2020 Nissan Altima, hitting the cruiser on passenger side. No officers were in the cruiser when the collision happened.
The stolen Altima was later found at the Econo Lodge on Maplewood Drive. If you know know who this driver may be, you're asked to call 615-742-7463.
