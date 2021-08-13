ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department said a man robbed a 5/3 bank at gunpoint on Friday at their 1311 Bell Rd location in Antioch.
Around 5pm, Police said the suspect is around 6' 2" and is presumed to be in his 30's. The suspect was last seen on foot around the Bell Road area and is considered armed and dangerous.
MNPD are asking anyone with information about the suspect to please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Stay tuned with News4 for updates.
