NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville detectives asked the public for assistance Tuesday to identify two female shoplifting suspects.
Officials said the two suspects allegedly took thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from Prince Jewelers located at 4730 Nolensville Pike on Jan. 31st.
The suspects reportedly entered the store and began asking about different types of jewelry placed on the counter. The police report then went on to say that the women started paying for the jewelry with a large amount of cash but did not have enough to cover the approximate $24,000 value.
Officials said the suspects told the manager that they would come back with the rest of the money. The manager took a bag with the jewelry and placed it in a safe until the women returned. When he later checked the bag, he found that several jewelry pieces valued at $17,000 were missing.
Store officials told police during a review of the surveillance video one of the women was seen putting jewelry into her purse.
MNPD asks anyone who recognizes the women from the surveillance photos to call Crime Stoppers at (615)742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
